Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert to Perform at the 2022 TIME100 Gala

Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert will perform at the 2022 TIME100 gala on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, a celebration of TIME’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

After making a name for herself with a number of chart-topping hits like “Real Love” and “Family Affair,” Blige has continued to evolve. In 2017, she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie Mudbound. She currently appears in the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost. In 2022, after performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, she announced that her inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit would be held in Atlanta. “She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music,” wrote the rapper Nas in his TIME100 tribute to Blige. “​​I feel like she’s just getting started.”

Lambert, who won the Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, had the highest-debuting country album of 2022 so far with her latest album, Palomino. “Of course, in this industry, you’ve got to have good music,” wrote singer-songwriter Elle King in her TIME100 tribute. “And Miranda is a true country queen.”

Both Blige and Lambert are named on this year’s list. They follow Taylor Swift and Khalids’ performances at TIME’s last in-person TIME100 gala in 2019.

