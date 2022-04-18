Body of Unidentified Young Boy Found in Indiana Woods

(SALEM, Ind.) — The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.
Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, who he described as a Black boy who is 4 feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.
Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found. But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.
He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.
“There’s somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come,” Huls said. “There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”
- A Visit to the Crime Scene Russian Troops Left Behind at a Summer Camp in Bucha
- When the Future of Work Means Always Looking For Your Next Job
- Planet Earth's Future Now Rests in the Hands of Big Business
- 'My Daughter Was Alone in the Hospital for 5 Days.' Chinese Parents Protest Child Separation for COVID-19
- How the Company Behind TikTok's Viral 3D-Printed Houses Wants to Help Solve the Affordable Housing Crisis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once May Be Too Trippy for Its Own Good—But Michelle Yeoh Still Dazzles
- Republican States Crack Down on Access to Abortion Pills as Supreme Court Decision Looms