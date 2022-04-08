Will Smith Gets 10-Year Oscars Ban Over Chris Rock Slap

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.
The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”
Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.
An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.
