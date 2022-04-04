The Best Fashion Moments From the 2022 Grammys

Between the night’s many performances and the excitement of the night’s wins, there was no shortage of entertaining moments at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. But not all the thrills happened during the ceremony—on music’s biggest night, the industry’s brightest stars turned up and turned out for the Grammys red carpet.

The night boasted a range of memorable looks, from a show-stopping vintage Versace bondage gown sported by Dua Lipa to a ruffled and whimsical Valentino mini dress worn by the artist knows as Japanese Breakfast, Michelle Zauner. Here, a look at the best and most outrageous fashion moments from the 2022 Grammys.

La vie en rose

Everything was coming up roses at the 2022 Grammys, where pink stood out as the color of the night. While presenter Billy Porter and Saweetie both stunned in hot pink Valentino numbers, Chrissy Teigen stopped traffic in a voluminous ruffled gown from Nicole + Felicia Couture. Even host Trevor Noah got in on the action with a baby pink tux jacket.

Naked dresses

Barely-there looks were trending at the Grammys on Sunday, where Doja Cat and SZA, who both won their first Grammys for their song “Kiss Me More,” sported sheer dresses on the red carpet. Doja Cat selected an aqua Atelier Versace look, while SZA wore a nude tulle dress embellished with flower detailing. Paris Hilton also went with a revealing “naked dress,” a sheer dress embellished with silver crystals and a matching capelet.

More is more

Sometimes more really is more—at least, that’s the case that Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion made on Sunday night with their Grammy red carpet looks. Dua Lipa sported a vintage black Versace bondage gown, while her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Meg took a walk on the wild side with a bold animal print Roberto Cavalli sheath dress with a high leg slit. Michelle Zauner also went for a dramatic red carpet look with a cheery ruffled yellow Valentino minidress and the boys of BTS made a statement with a coordinating Louis Vuitton ensemble.

A very goth Grammys

Moody looks were en vogue at the Grammys, perhaps best personified by Olivia Rodrigo, one of the night’s big winners. The 19-year-old singer went for her signature punk-rock aesthetic in a black and pink crystal embellished Vivenne Westwood corset gown and black opera gloves. Billie Eilish also went for a dark look with a dramatic Rick Owens ensemble, while Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sported a coordinating couples look with a decidedly goth/rock aesthetic and matching sunglasses.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.