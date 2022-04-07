TIME for Kids / Your 🔥 Job Advisory Groups

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” Little kids often give similar answers to that question, before they learn about dozens of other jobs. Really, the options are endless. And by the time they get to pick one, there’ll be new jobs—some we can’t even imagine. It’s never too early for kids to explore the career paths that match their unique talents and interests.

TIME for Kids is building a new free digital platform that invites kids ages 8 to 14 to discover an ever-expanding world of careers and explore the many paths to a future of meaningful work. The easy-to-navigate platform hosts videos, articles, and interactive quizzes, and is supported by standards-aligned materials for teachers and resources for parents. This top-notch content highlights people who are dynamic leaders in their fields, making it as relevant and engaging as it is accessible and inclusive.

For this Advisory Group opportunity, we are recruiting students ages 8-14 as well as parents/caregivers and educators of kids in that age range.

Do Now

Watch an informational session recording to learn more about participating in Advisory Groups. Click here to watch.

Next Steps

To participate in an Advisory Group, you must complete a consent form. This is the consent form mentioned in the informational session recording. Click here to complete.

Note: A parent or legal guardian must complete the form on behalf of a child under the age of 18.

Any questions?

Contact us at tfk@time.com.

Write to TIME for Kids at tfkeditors@time.com.