How TIME Chose the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

(Clockwise) Bang: Hong Jang Hyun for TIME; Kaling: Chantal Anderson for TIME; Scaringe: Nolis Anderson for TIME; Jassy: Michael Friberg for TIME; Grancio: Cayce Clifford for TIME
By TIME Staff
March 30, 2022 6:30 AM EDT

Which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping our future? That’s the question at the heart of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, an annual list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble it, TIME solicits nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, technology, and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Then we evaluate each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

See the full list

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Here Are the Biggest Companies Distancing Themselves From Russia
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The 25 Defining Works of the Black Renaissance
EDIT POST