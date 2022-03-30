How TIME Chose the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping our future? That’s the question at the heart of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, an annual list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble it, TIME solicits nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, technology, and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Then we evaluate each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.
More Must-Read Stories From TIME
- The Man Behind Ethereum Is Worried About Crypto's Future
- What We Learned During Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings
- How Telegram Became the Digital Battlefield in the Russia-Ukraine War
- Why You Still Can’t Just Walk Into a Pharmacy and Get a Prescription for a COVID-19 Pill
- Column: 5 Ways to Avert the Global Food Security Crisis
- The Persistence of Atlanta, TV’s Greatest Surrealist Comedy
- Exclusive: Romania's Prime Minister on How NATO Can Navigate This 'Stark New Reality'
- States Could Let Parents Sue Big Tech for Addicting Kids. Here’s What That Really Means.
Read More From TIME