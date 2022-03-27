SALEM, Ore. — A driver crashed their vehicle into a homeless encampment in Salem in the middle of the night, killing four people and injuring three more, including the driver, the Salem Police Department said Sunday.
The crash was reported at 2 a.m. in the area of Front Street and Division Street Northeast, not far from the Willamette River, police said.
Two people who were at the encampment died at the scene. Four others were taken to Salem Health with with life-threatening injuries and two died at the hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital.
Officials have not released the names of anyone involved, the conditions of those who remain hospitalized or said what caused the crash.
