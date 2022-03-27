Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 6 Cents Over Two Weeks to $4.37

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks
