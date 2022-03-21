Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection and ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’

(WASHINGTON) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.
The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.
It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.
He could be released in the next couple of days, the court said.
The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.
Thomas has been on the court since 1991.
- Moldovans Fear They’ll Be Putin’s Next Target. Their Prime Minister Is Preparing for the Worst
- This Is Why We’re Still Struggling With Anti-AAPI Hate One Year After Atlanta Shootings
- What to Know About a Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
- Evan Rachel Wood, Marilyn Manson and the Stories We Tell Ourselves About Iconoclastic Rock Stars
- After Fleeing Ukraine, LGBTQ Refugees Search for Safety in Countries Hostile to Their Rights
- A Haitian Man's Brutal Experience With U.S. Border Agents Sparked Outrage. Now He's Telling His Story
- 'It’s Our Home Turf.' The Man On Ukraine's Digital Frontline