Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19

(Washington, D.C.) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.
Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said.
Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.
Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.
- Meet the Foreign Volunteers Risking Their Lives to Defend Ukraine—and Europe
- Researchers Are Getting Closer to Understanding Long COVID. But Treatments Are Still Likely a Ways Off
- How Volodymyr Zelensky Defended Ukraine and United the World
- The Families of George Floyd and Rodney King Didn't Ask to Be Part of History—But They Know They Are
- Introducing TIME's Women of the Year 2022
- The New Batman Is Deeply Unsettling. The Director Says That's the Point
- Why Most Crypto Backers Are Thrilled That the Biden Administration Is Wading Into Digital Currency
- How South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol Capitalized on Anti-Feminist Backlash to Win the Presidency