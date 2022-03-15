Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff kisses Vice President Kamala Harris after her remarks during a Cancer Moonshot initiative event in the East Room of the White House on February 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
By ZEKE MILLER/ AP
March 15, 2022 6:28 PM EDT

(Washington, D.C.) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said.

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

