TIME Studios to create Children’s Series Based on the littles NFT

This marks the latest expansion of The Kids & Family Division of TIME Studios collaborating with the NFT community to launch new development

New York, NY, March 10, 2022 –– TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television and film production division of TIME, is expanding further on TIME’s NFT initiatives by partnering with an additional NFT creator to develop an animated franchise. Today TIME Studios announced the development of its fourth property in the space, an original children’s series based on creator and founder Wil Lee‘s NFT collection, the littles. The series will be produced through TIME Studios’ Kids & Family division.

the littles is a NFT collection of 10,000 unique NFTs that live on the Ethereum blockchain. They are inspired by the wonder with which Wil and his co-founder Cass Lee’s two-and-a-half year old daughter interacts with the world. The project emphasizes values-based messages of fun, inclusion, and humility.

The partnership follows TIME Studios’ earlier moves into the NFT space with the development of its first NFT based property Robotos NFT collection, as well as the addition of two more projects, Smilesssvrs and Toy Boogers.

“NFTs are allowing us the opportunity to work with diverse creators that cover a broad range of ages and world-views,” said Maria Perez-Brown, Head of Kids & Family, TIME Studios. “Lee reaches into his experience as a young dad, navigating fatherhood while trying to balance a demanding career as an entrepreneur, and provides a wholesome experience through his characters that captures the magical way that young children engage with the world.”

“The creativity of the NFT space continues to deliver incredible talent whose IP and built-in audience will translate seamlessly on screen. As we grow our roster of NFT creators, TIME and TIME Studios are expanding the possibilities that NFTs have to transform entertainment and continuing the pursuit of becoming the de facto studio for the web3 era,” said Keith A. Grossman, President, TIME. “Wil is an incredible thought-leader and entrepreneur within the web3 space, and the littles is one of the most positive, optimistic communities out there, which aligns perfectly with the values of TIME.”

Wil Lee, creator and founder, of the littles stated: “web3 has enabled me to share my roots globally, and through the littles to capture and share that long-forgotten sense of awe that children have. This partnership provides me a dream-come-true opportunity to work with a cultural pillar to share that feeling more broadly and expose more families to web3.”

Wil will join Grossman and Perez-Brown at the TIMEPieces weekly Discord Community Town Hall to discuss the partnership at 10am EST on Thursday, March 10. Join the Town Hall at discord.gg/timepieces or follow TIMEPieces on Twitter @timepieces.

ABOUT TIME STUDIOS

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 99 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories. Recent projects include, Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

Contact us at letters@time.com.