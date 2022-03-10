TIME to Host Inaugural TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards at the Museum of the Future on March 28, Bringing its Iconic TIME100 Franchise to Dubai

On March 28, TIME will reveal the recipients of its inaugural TIME100 Impact Awards, recognizing extraordinary individuals who are using their influence to build a better future. The awards—a new expansion of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people—will be revealed during an exclusive, invite-only evening gala at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, where TIME will convene regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the global TIME100 community.

The TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards is the latest expansion of the TIME100 franchise, following the launch of TIME100 Most Influential Companies in 2021, TIME100 Talks in 2020 and TIME100 Next in 2019.

The event comes on the heels of TIME’s highly successful return to in-person programming last year, which included events marking the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and TIME Person of the Year reveal in New York.

“The TIME100 is a community of hundreds of leaders from across the years and around the world,” said Dan Macsai, Vice President of Events and Editorial Director of the TIME100. “We’re so excited to grow that community even further in Dubai, and to spotlight the ways they are shaping our future.”

World Government Summit and FTX, Exclusive Crypto Partner for the event, are premier sponsors of the TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards, which will be the first major event at Dubai’s Museum of the Future since its opening ceremony on February 22, 2022.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, added: “Through our partnership with TIME to host the TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards in Dubai, the Museum of the Future further cements its position as a global platform to shape a better future. The most important aspect about the future is enabling people and celebrating talent to work tirelessly in creating a positive impact for future generations, which is why we are pleased to collaborate with TIME on this endeavor.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.