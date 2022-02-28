TIMEPieces Launches Artists for Peace, a Collection of Unique 1 of 1 NFTs from Over 60 Global Artists in Support of Humanitarian and Relief Efforts in Ukraine

Today, TIMEPieces, the web3 community and NFT initiative from TIME, announced Artists for Peace, a collection of unique artworks from TIMEPieces artists inspired by the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

Starting today, Monday, February 28, at 5pm ET, collectors will be able to bid on an auction of 60+, exclusive 1 of 1 pieces featuring the TIME red border, available exclusively on OpenSea. Each artwork will have a starting bid of 0.22ETH, with 100% of proceeds supporting humanitarian & relief efforts for Ukraine with TIME and the artists waiving all royalties on primary and secondary sales. OpenSea, the NFT marketplace, is waiving their fees for the auction.

As part of the limited-time fundraiser, TIME and the contributing artists will waive all royalties on primary and secondary sales. Marketplace partner, OpenSea, will waive all fees and feature the collection on OpenSea’s homepage for the extent of the auction. To access the auction, visit here. For more information on the art, visit: here.

The group chosen to participate in TIMEPieces live on nearly every continent and use a wide variety of approaches to their work ranging from photography to illustrations to paintings and more. They range from native NFT artists to traditional artists whose work for TIMEPieces were their first NFTs. Some of the pieces are still and some are animated. All generously donated their work to build a better future for the Ukrainian people.

Featured artists include:

Alessandro Gottardo · Allison Dayka · BAEIGE · Brian Stauffer · Brobel Design · BT · Carlos Luna James · Cath Simard · Charly Palmer · Claire Giordano · Dave Krugman · Drue Kataoka · Dylan Urquidi · Eiko Ojala · Emonee LaRussa · Florian Tappaser · Fvckrender · Gabriel Bianchini · Gamo · GuliyevNow · Harry Campbell · Houda Bakkali · Idil Dursun · Isaac “Drift” Wright · J.N. Silva · John Knopf · John Mavroudis · Julie Pacino · Kendall Chambers · Kwame aka DarkMythst · Lethabo Huma · Marc Burckhardt · Mariana Pedroza · Mike Szpot · Nicole Buffett · Nyla Hayes · Olive Allen · Oscar Mar · Oveck Reyes · Pablo Stanley · Parin Heidari · Peter Arkle · REO · Raul Munoz · Showdeer · Steve Warner · Tim O’Brien · TJ Huff · Toppy Eton · Tyler Gordon · Victor Mosquera · Vinnie Hager · Yulia Brodskaya · Yvette Hammond & Ian Horelica · Zhuk

TIMEPieces celebrates the work of artists, which has been a core aspect of the TIME brand for nearly 100 years. The initiative has hosted three drops featuring 78 artists; all artists in the Artists for Peace collection have previously participated in a TIMEPieces drop.

TIMEPieces represents an important first step in TIME’s Web3 community initiative with the goal of building utility and community value over the long-term—for artists, collectors, and brand marketers looking to enter the space.

This auction follows the close of the recent Slices of TIME drop, TIMEPieces latest collection of NFT art, inspired by TIME’s nearly 100 year history. Featuring an innovative burn mechanic, collectors minted over 10,000 NFT’s from 99 collages, one for each year of TIME’s existence, and hand-made by TIME’s creative director, D.W. Pine. Holders burned 5,300 of the Slices in exchange for randomly distributed pieces of art from an incredible roster of 38 artists, many of whom are featured in the TIMEPeace collection.

