The three men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery were all found guilty of federal hate crimes trial on Feb. 22—after the jury spent less than 24 hours deliberating. The verdict comes just a day before the second anniversary of Arbery’s death.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William Bryan pursued Arbery, who had been jogging through a residential just outside of Brunswick, Georgia, believing he was responsible for a series of robberies in the suburban neighborhood—though they had no evidence to support this. They armed themselves and chased him in a pickup truck.

After a confrontation, Arbery was fatally shot by Travis McMichael. The shooting was caught on camera by Bryan and months later was posted online, leading to widespread outrage and a national reckoning on racial injustice.

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their state trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. AP

All three defendants had already been sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at the culmination of their November 2021 state trials, but the federal case—which argued that their actions were racially motivated, and violated Arbery’s civil rights—adds more penalties to their sentences. The three pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.

The prosecution argued this murder was driven by racial animus against Arbery, who was Black. During the trial, they presented text messages from the defendants revealed racially charged insults against Black people. In addition, witnesses testified to hearing the three make similar comments as well.

“All three defendants told you loud and clear, in their own words, how they feel about African Americans,” Tara Lyons, the prosecutor in the case said on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Their defense teams tried to argue that the racial remarks were not evidence that this shooting was racially motivated.

