U.S. Skier Nina O’Brien Suffers Compound Fracture After Crashing at Giant Slalom

Nina O'Brien of United States falls during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein—AP Photo
By Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:53 PM EST

(BEIJING) — The U.S. ski team says American skier Nina O’Brien has sustained a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula after falling toward the end of the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Games.

Monday’s race had to be delayed for about 15 minutes when O’Brien slid across the finish line at the end of her second run. She was screaming in pain after stumbling through the last gate as her skis crossed in front of her.

O’Brien was taken to hospital in Yanqing for “an initial stabilization procedure” and the team says she will return to the U.S. for further evaluation and care.

The 24-year-old O’Brien had been sixth fastest after the opening run.

