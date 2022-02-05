Here’s How Many Medals Every Country Has Won at the Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics opened on Feb. 4, bringing in athletes from more than 90 countries to Beijing to compete in the second Games held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the first day of medals being awarded, as of 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Norway leads the medal count with two gold medals. The country led the 2018 medal count in Pyeongchang, taking home 39 medals in total.

The Chinese capital is making Olympic history as the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Games. For 19 days, some 2,900 athletes will be competing in 109 different winter sporting events—seven more than the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. According to the International Olympic Committee, 45% of the athletes are women, making Beijing 2022 the most gender-balanced Winter Olympics to date.

Teams from Haiti and Saudi Arabia will make their Winter Olympics debut in Beijing. Look for Norway to perform well—the Scandinavian country has dominated, with a total of 368 medals won throughout the history of the Winter Games. Team USA, which won 23 medals in Pyeongchang 2018—fourth overall—is competing with 224 athletes on its roster. China will field its biggest delegation ever for the Winter Olympics, with more than 400 athletes.

All athletes will be undergoing daily COVID-19 testing under China’s strict closed-loop system. Anyone who is confirmed to be infected will be barred from competing, raising the stakes for athletes who wish to eke out medals for their host countries.

Here are the medals each country has won to date in Beijing 2022.

Norway: 2 medals

Gold: 2 medals

Team Norway, Biathlon, Mixed 4x6km relay

Theresa Johaug, Cross-country skiing, Women’s 15-km skiathlon

Slovenia: 2 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Ursa Bogata, Ski jumping, Women’s individual normal hill

Bronze: 1 medal

Nika Kriznar, Ski jumping, Women’s individual normal hill

Italy: 2 medals

Silver: 2 medals

Team Italy, Short track speed skating, Mixed team relay

Francesca Lollobrigida, Speed skating, Women’s 3,000m

Canada: 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Mikael Kingsbury, Freestyle skiing, Men’s moguls

Bronze: 1 medal

Isabelle Weidemann, Speed skating, Women’s 3,000 m

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC): 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Natalia Nepryaeva, Cross-country skiing, Women’s 15-km skiathlon

Bronze: 1 medal

Russian Olympic Committee, Biathlon, Mixed 4×6-km relay

China: 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Team China, Short track speed skating, Mixed team relay

Team China celebrates winning the Gold medal during the Mixed Team Relay Final A on day one of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 5, 2022 in Beijing, China. Harry How—Getty Images

Netherlands: 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Irene Schouten, Speed skating, Women’s 3,000 m

Sweden: 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Walter Wallberg, Freestyle skiing, Men’s moguls

France: 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Team France, Biathlon, Mixed 4×6-km relay

Germany: 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Katharina Althaus, Ski jumping, Women’s individual normal hill

Katharina Althaus of Germany celebrates after placing second in the women's normal hill ski jump and winning the first medal for the German team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Daniel Karmann—picture alliance via Getty Images

Austra: 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Teresa Stadlober, Cross-country skiing, Women’s 15-km skiathlon

Hungry: 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Team Hungary, Short track speed skating, Mixed team relay

Japan: 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Ikuma Horishima, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s moguls

Contact us at letters@time.com.