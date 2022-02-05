Here’s How Many Medals Every Country Has Won at the Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics opened on Feb. 4, bringing in athletes from more than 90 countries to Beijing to compete in the second Games held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the first day of medals being awarded, as of 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Norway leads the medal count with two gold medals. The country led the 2018 medal count in Pyeongchang, taking home 39 medals in total.
The Chinese capital is making Olympic history as the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Games. For 19 days, some 2,900 athletes will be competing in 109 different winter sporting events—seven more than the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. According to the International Olympic Committee, 45% of the athletes are women, making Beijing 2022 the most gender-balanced Winter Olympics to date.
Teams from Haiti and Saudi Arabia will make their Winter Olympics debut in Beijing. Look for Norway to perform well—the Scandinavian country has dominated, with a total of 368 medals won throughout the history of the Winter Games. Team USA, which won 23 medals in Pyeongchang 2018—fourth overall—is competing with 224 athletes on its roster. China will field its biggest delegation ever for the Winter Olympics, with more than 400 athletes.
All athletes will be undergoing daily COVID-19 testing under China’s strict closed-loop system. Anyone who is confirmed to be infected will be barred from competing, raising the stakes for athletes who wish to eke out medals for their host countries.
Here are the medals each country has won to date in Beijing 2022.
Norway: 2 medals
Gold: 2 medals
- Team Norway, Biathlon, Mixed 4x6km relay
- Theresa Johaug, Cross-country skiing, Women’s 15-km skiathlon
Slovenia: 2 medals
Gold: 1 medal
- Ursa Bogata, Ski jumping, Women’s individual normal hill
Bronze: 1 medal
- Nika Kriznar, Ski jumping, Women’s individual normal hill
Italy: 2 medals
Silver: 2 medals
- Team Italy, Short track speed skating, Mixed team relay
- Francesca Lollobrigida, Speed skating, Women’s 3,000m
Canada: 2 medals
Silver: 1 medal
- Mikael Kingsbury, Freestyle skiing, Men’s moguls
Bronze: 1 medal
- Isabelle Weidemann, Speed skating, Women’s 3,000 m
Russian Olympic Committee (ROC): 2 medals
Silver: 1 medal
- Natalia Nepryaeva, Cross-country skiing, Women’s 15-km skiathlon
Bronze: 1 medal
- Russian Olympic Committee, Biathlon, Mixed 4×6-km relay
China: 1 medal
Gold: 1 medal
- Team China, Short track speed skating, Mixed team relay
Netherlands: 1 medal
Gold: 1 medal
- Irene Schouten, Speed skating, Women’s 3,000 m
Sweden: 1 medal
Gold: 1 medal
- Walter Wallberg, Freestyle skiing, Men’s moguls
France: 1 medal
Silver: 1 medal
- Team France, Biathlon, Mixed 4×6-km relay
Germany: 1 medal
Silver: 1 medal
- Katharina Althaus, Ski jumping, Women’s individual normal hill
Austra: 1 medal
Bronze: 1 medal
- Teresa Stadlober, Cross-country skiing, Women’s 15-km skiathlon
Hungry: 1 medal
Bronze: 1 medal
- Team Hungary, Short track speed skating, Mixed team relay
Japan: 1 medal
Bronze: 1 medal
- Ikuma Horishima, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s moguls
