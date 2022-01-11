Facebook Parent Meta Will Require COVID-19 Boosters for Employees to Return to the Office

A visitor takes photographs in front of signage at Meta Platforms headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Facebook Inc. is re-christening itself Meta Platforms, decoupling its corporate identity from the eponymous social network mired in toxic content, and highlighting a shift to an emerging computing platform focused on virtual reality.
Nick Otto–Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Kurt Wagner/Bloomberg
January 11, 2022 7:02 AM EST

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has delayed plans to bring employees back to the office, and will require those who do come back to have a booster shot to protect against Covid-19.

Employees are expected to return to the office on March 28, according to a company spokeswoman. Meta already announced last summer that it would require vaccinations for those going back in.

Meta employees can request to work remotely permanently, or can apply for an extension to continue working from home for an additional three to five months.

“We’re focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current Covid-19 landscape,” said Janelle Gale, Meta’s vice president of human resources, in a statement. “We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we’re giving more time to choose what works best for them.” Dow Jones earlier reported the extension.

Meta employees have been working remotely since March 2020, and multiple return-to-office plans have been delayed due to the continued prevalence of the coronavirus. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has leaned into the idea of remote work, and said in 2020 that he expect as much as 50% of Meta’s workforce to work remotely within the next five to 10 years.

—With assistance from Naomi Nix.

