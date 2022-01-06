To Address Climate Change, Here Are the Goals We Need To Meet In 2022

An activist with 1.5 written on their hand and face mask—representing the goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels—demonstrating at the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Nov. 10, 2021.
Andy Buchanan—AFP/Getty Images
By TIME Staff
January 6, 2022 8:00 AM EST

The environmental crisis we’re facing can seem insurmountable. It’s true we’re falling behind in adapting to reality, and the window of opportunity is closing—but it’s also not too late. We just need to take concrete and immediate steps forward. To that end, we’ve asked leaders across a range of industries to share their thoughts on the 2022 goals that will help ensure we avoid climate-related catastrophe.

Bookmark this page; we’ll be adding more over the next few days.

