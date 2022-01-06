The environmental crisis we’re facing can seem insurmountable. It’s true we’re falling behind in adapting to reality, and the window of opportunity is closing—but it’s also not too late. We just need to take concrete and immediate steps forward. To that end, we’ve asked leaders across a range of industries to share their thoughts on the 2022 goals that will help ensure we avoid climate-related catastrophe.
- Fossil Fuel Companies Say They Want to Help Fight Climate Change. Here’s What They Should Do, by John Browne, chairman of BeyondNetZero and former CEO of BP
- Imagine If The Rich Countries That Caused Climate Change Actually Took Responsibility, by Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of Palau
- There’s a Way to End Energy Poverty—And It Has the Side Effect of Making Fossil Fuels Obsolete, by Nicole Poindexter, founder and CEO of Energicity Corp
Bookmark this page; we’ll be adding more over the next few days.
