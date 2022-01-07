The 10 Most Anticipated Cookbooks of 2022

Baking bread may have been an early pandemic trend, but two years later, interest in cooking at home has not waned. As restaurants have struggled to remain open throughout the unpredictable peaks of COVID-19 variants and families working from home have bonded over a newfound opportunity to make their own meals, the publishing industry has seen a marked rise in cookbook sales. Sales of books on baking, in particular, jumped 42% in 2021, according to market research group NPD.

As you set your home-cooking goals for the new year, you will likely find a cookbook coming in 2022 that caters to your hopes and dreams. Want to eat more sustainably? Several titles tackle food waste. Frazzled by the demands of watching and schooling children at home yet again? There are plenty of books focused on quick and easy single-pan/pot/container recipes. There’s even one dedicated exclusively to salads. And if you just love a certain creator, we have great news: Some of the most beloved recipe writers on the Internet are publishing new work this year, including the New York Times’ Eric Kim, The Food Lab author J. Kenji López-Alt and erstwhile Bon Appétit Test Kitchen contributor Rick Martinez.

And thankfully, the cookbook arm of the publishing industry has begun to respond to demand for books that focus on a wider array of cultures and cuisines. Crucially, more BIPOC chefs are finally getting a platform to share their favorite recipes. Here, the 10 most anticipated cookbooks set to release in 2022.

One: Pot, Pan, Planet, Anna Jones (Jan. 4)

Once dubbed a “Queen of Greens” by the Guardian, Anna Jones has become a leading voice in modern vegetarian cooking. Her latest book, endorsed by fellow veggie devotee Yotam Ottolenghi, focuses on how to achieve depth of flavor while using just one pot, pan or tray, all with sustainability in mind.

Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard (Feb. 22)

Tieghan Gerard has built an enviable audience for her blog, Half Baked Harvest, and boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram. The food stylist and recipe developer focuses on healthful recipes in her latest book. Rather than recommending restrictive recipes, she aims to help her readers find a balance between flavor and feeling good.

The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt (March 8)

J. Kenji López-Alt is already a legend in the food world. You may be familiar with his James Beard Award-winning tome, The Food Lab, which took a scientific approach to cooking with phenomenal results. Now, the Serious Eats and New York Times columnist is tackling one of the kitchen’s most versatile tools: the wok. He will instruct his readers on how to use his favorite pan, the one he reaches for most to cook fast meals for his family.

Korean American, Eric Kim (March 29)

Over the past year, New York Times food writer Eric Kim has become something of an Internet darling. His endearing and thoughtful videos on how to make his delectable gochugaru salmon and simple sheet-pan bibimbap have not only highlighted Korean cooking but also delighted YouTube commenters begging for more Eric Kim content. Kim’s first cookbook, which he wrote while cooking with his mother at home in Atlanta earlier in the pandemic, includes a wide range of recipes, playful anecdotes and poignant essays on topics like the importance of holiday cooking for a first-generation immigrant family.

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession, Jess Damuck (March 29)

Jess Damuck, Martha Stewart’s personal salad chef, describes herself as the “Bob Ross of salads.” She is passionate about piling fresh produce, cheese and other delicious things in a bowl. In a quirky book, she shares her “healthy obsession” with how to mix-and-match flavors, colors and textures so well that you could eat salad for three meals a day and never get bored. That’s an intriguing concept for those of us short on time and stuck in a food rut. While most of us are not so fortunate as Stewart to have a personal salad chef, we can still eat like we do.

I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To), Ali Slagle (April 12)

Ali Slagle’s no-nonsense approach to food is perfect for anyone who has to weigh cooking dinner against work and childcare demands. Organized by main ingredients like eggs, beans and noodles, Slagle lays out a way to get dinner on the table without having to stress over meal planning.

To the Last Bite, Alexis deBoschnek (April 19)

Another environmentally minded cook, Alexis deBoschnek aims to help the home chef cut back on food waste. She shares uses for the leftover herbs we all find wilting in the fridge after using a single sprig, advice on how to preserve leftover veggies (sauces and stocks are often the answer) and more. DeBoschnek’s book offers more than recipes. It advocates for a way of life: cook seasonally, waste little, get creative.

The Cook You Want To Be, Andy Baraghani (April 26)

Andy Baraghani, once a viral star in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen, draws inspiration from his Iranian upbringing and training at formidable restaurants like Chez Panisse for the recipes in his first cookbook. Baraghani sprinkles in reflections on his own personal journey as a chef in hopes of encouraging readers to figure out what their goals are when preparing meals at home.

Mi Cocina, Rick Martínez (May 3)

Another Bon Appétit Test Kitchen alum, Rick Martínez is publishing his first cookbook on Mexican cuisine, the highly anticipated Mi Cocina. In recent years, Martínez has made his home in Mexico and traveled to each of the seven regions of the country to study its cuisine. He has chronicled his discoveries on two YouTube series, for Food52 and the Babish Culinary Universe, respectively, but here pulls together not only his home-tested versions of some of Mexico’s most famous dishes but also a history of the country’s culinary influences.

My America: Recipes From a Young Black Chef, Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein (May 3)

Top Chef star and James Beard Award winner Kwame Onwuachi cemented his superstardom with his best-selling memoir, Notes From a Young Black Chef. Now, in his follow-up cookbook, Recipes From a Young Black Chef, Onwuachi celebrates the food of the African Diaspora. He argues for a more diverse vision of “American” cuisine.

