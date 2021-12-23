TIME Expands World’s Greatest Places Franchise with Monthly Travel Series 'TIME Destinations'

TIME Destinations kicks off with launch of video series ‘Destination Dubai’ on Dec. 28

(New York, NY – Dec. 23, 2021) TIME announced it will expand its World’s Greatest Places franchise for the first time with the launch of TIME Destinations, a new editorial series spotlighting the people shaping the future of the world’s leading cultural hotspots. It has chosen Dubai as its inaugural destination.

Dubai, which has remained open to tourists since July 2020, was recognized as one of TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places for its many new attractions—including Expo 2020, a multibillion-dollar six-month world fair at which countries are showcasing their respective cultures and achievements. ‘Destination: Dubai,’ a 12-part travel series, will explore the city through the eyes of its up-and-coming innovators, entrepreneurs and trailblazers.

“We’re so excited to be expanding World’s Greatest Places with TIME Destinations, and eager to tell essential stories about the people shaping Dubai’s future,” said Dan Macsai, TIME Executive Editor.

The series will launch with a profile of Butheina Kazim, co-founder of Cinema Akil, the first arthouse cinema in the Gulf region. The theater—which predominantly features and promotes films from the Arabic world, such as Lebanese director Ghassan Salhab’s The River, and hosts popular film festivals throughout the year—has quickly emerged as a can’t-miss destination within Dubai, and helped establish the Arabic film industry as a global creative powerhouse.

The first episode of ‘Destination: Dubai’ will launch Dec. 28 on TIME.com.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

Contact us at letters@time.com.