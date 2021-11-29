Jack Dorsey Is Stepping Down as Twitter’s Chief Executive

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The crypto conference is expected to draw 50,000 people and runs from Friday, June 4 through June 6th.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
By Ed Hammond / Bloomberg
November 29, 2021 9:59 AM EST

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Dorsey, 45, is also the head of payments company Square Inc. and has been taking an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies recently.

CNBC reported the news earlier Monday, without providing any other details. Twitter couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Twitter shares jumped 3.8% at 9:47 a.m. in New York.

