TIME STUDIOS TO TAP NFT SPACE FOR ANIMATED FRANCHISES

Announces first property to be developed based on the Robotos NFTs

New York, NY, November 23, 2021 –– TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television and film production division of TIME, is expanding TIME’s NFT initiatives by partnering with NFT creators to develop animated franchises. Today TIME Studios announced the development of its first property in the space, an original children’s series based on creator Pablo Stanley’s Robotos NFT collection that will be produced through TIME Studios’ recently unveiled Kids & Family division.

Moving into the NFT space is the latest initiative in TIME Studios’ larger strategy to expand on traditional storytelling to develop, create, and produce a slate of ambitious, cutting-edge projects across innovative media channels.

The Robotos NFT collection features 10,000 randomly generated droids, with each character made out of metal outfits, can-like faces, and various digital accessories. With over 170 traits, Droids can be common, rare, and super rare, depending upon how many attributes one has and how many of them are hard to get. The Robotos collection has one of the most loyal communities seen in the NFT space, with a family-friendly environment that appeals to all ages.

Maria Perez-Brown, Head of Kids & Family, TIME Studios stated: “We’re always looking for fresh and exciting ideas to bring to market, and we see an untapped opportunity to work alongside NFT creators like Pablo who are bringing rich and intricate collections of characters into the world. This partnership will allow TIME Studios to bring those characters to life while creating fun and age-appropriate content for kids and their families.”

Keith A. Grossman, President, TIME added: “There is so much incredible IP being developed within the NFT space. As the ecosystem continues to develop and achieve mainstream adoption, we are proud of the role TIME can play by providing these creators with our platform and access to alternative mediums, including film and broadcast. Pablo has built an amazing collection, and we are thrilled to bring his beloved characters into the TIME and TIME Studios family.”

Pablo Stanley, Creator, Robotos stated: “​​It has always been my aspiration to bring characters to life and create a universe around them. With Robotos and TIME joining forces, that dream is becoming a reality. I’m grateful to the NFT space, which has supported artists like me and has had such a positive impact on creators’ lives. NFTs are bringing art, community, and technology together to create something unique and innovative—the future of storytelling and world-building. I can’t wait to narrate the tales of our new characters and bring the Robotos and NFT community along for the ride. WAGMI!”

The partnership with Stanley comes on the heels of the successful launch of TIMEPieces and the Build a Better Future Genesis Collection in September featuring 40 artists—a unique combination of NFT natives and traditional cover artists for TIME—and 4,676 pieces of art. TIME’s focus on young people in the NFT space extends the recent TIMEPieces announcement of its first-ever Artist-in-Residence, 12-year-old digital artist Nyla Hayes. Nyla’s Long Neckie Women of the Year collection paired her signature style of diverse women with elongated necks and the TIME100 Women of the Year franchise, resulting in 1,000 unique pieces highlighting 100 of the most influential women of the last 100 years. Nyla was also featured in a recent TIME for Kids cover story and in a TIME article on Teen Artists within the NFT space.

Stanley and Perez-Brown will join Grossman at the TIMEPieces weekly Discord Community Town Hall to discuss the partnership at 10am EST on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Join the Town Hall at discord.gg/timepieces or follow TIMEPieces on Twitter @timepieces.

ABOUT TIME STUDIOS

TIME Studios is the award-winning film and television division of TIME. TIME Studios leverages the access and prestige of our unparalleled newsroom, as well as 98 years of iconic reporting, to develop, create, and produce a slate of ambitious, cutting-edge projects across expanding mediums. At the core of our mission is a belief in stories that illuminate our world’s complexity and redefine what is possible in visual storytelling. TIME projects have earned over 52 major awards and nominations in the last seven years and premiered to critical acclaim in theaters, networks, top tier streaming platforms and festivals including Sundance, Tribeca, and SXSW.

Born from TIME’s unimpeachably respected and trusted foundation, TIME Studios is a unique and highly skilled group committed to ambitious, entertaining, and trendsetting filmmaking that will come to define our modern age of storytelling and leave a lasting impact on society.

ABOUT TIMEPIECES

TIMEPieces is a new NFT community and Web3 initiative from TIME formed to continue TIME’s nearly 100-year legacy of highlighting the most important artists of an era while leading the brand into new innovative spaces for the next 100 years.

ABOUT PABLO STANLEY

Pablo Stanley is the artist behind Robotos NFT. Back in 2020, he co-founded Blush. Previously co-founder of Carbon Health, staff designer at Lyft, and lead designer at InVision. He gives talks and workshops around the world on product design, animation, illustration systems, storytelling, accessibility, behavioral economics, challenges of being a designer, doodling, and the art of comics.

Pablo has a YouTube channel called Sketch Together where he shares design tutorials, livestreams, critiques, and other random stuff. He also hosts different podcasts, including one interviewing Latinxs in the tech industry called “Diseño Cha Cha Cha.” He’s the doodler behind Open Peeps, Avataaars, Humaaans, Open Doodles, Bottts, and Buttsss. And a writer and illustrator of “The Design Team,” a comic series that follows the lives of designers working at a startup.

