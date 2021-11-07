CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon.
The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.
More Must-Read Stories From TIME
- Ahmaud Arbery and America's White Juror Problem
- Two Rich Men Decided to Fund a Failing City. Some People Say They Made It Worse
- 'Why Can't I Hold His Hand?' The Supreme Court Will Decide What Comforts a Pastor Can Offer During an Execution
- How Big Business Got Woke and Dumped Trump
- Watch: A Pet Turtle's Pursuit of Happiness
- I Panned 'Romeo + Juliet' in 1996. Now I Think It's One of the Best Shakespeare Adaptations
- How Banks Prepare for Climate Change Could Save More Than Money
Read More From TIME