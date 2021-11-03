Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After Two Years Together

Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello–AP Photo
By Associated Press
November 3, 2021 12:31 AM EDT

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

Dylan Meyer and fiancée Kristen Stewart are seen on November 02, 2021 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday.

