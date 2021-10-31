Here's Everything New on Netflix in November 2021—and What's Leaving

Jonathan Majors leads a star-studded cast that includes Regina King, Idris Elba and LaKeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall, a Netflix original releasing on Nov. 3. The much-anticipated revival of the beloved Japanese space Western anime, Cowboy Bebop, comes to Netflix on Nov. 19. And Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut with Passing, her adaptation of Nella Larsen’s classic, Harlem Renaissance-era novella of the same name. The film, a nuanced exploration of racial identity, stars Tessa Thompson as a woman whose world is upended after she reunites with a childhood friend (Ruth Negga) who is passing for white. The film’s release on Nov. 10 coincides with the debut of Netflix Book Club, a new social media series from the platform, where host Uzo Aduba will lead conversations about Netflix’s book adaptations and their journeys from page to screen; Larsen’s Passing will kick it off, starting on November 16.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2021

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in 'Passing' Courtesy of Netflix

Available November 1

The Claus Family

Available November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Available November 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

Available November 4

Catching Killers

Available November 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

Available November 6

Arcane

Available November 7

Father Christmas is Back

Available November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

Available November 10

Animal

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

Available November 11

Love Never Lies

Available November 12

Red Notice

Available November 13

Arcane

Available November 15

Lies and Deceit

Available November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Available November 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Available November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Available November 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

Available November 20

Arcane

New World

Available November 22

Outlaws

Available November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Available November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

Available November 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

Available November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

Available November 28

Elves

Available November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Available November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

More the Merrier

The Summit of the Gods

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2021

Available November 1

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Available November 12

Legacies: Season 3

Available November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Available November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Available November 17

Supergirl: Season 6

Available November 22

Vita & Virginia

Available November 30

Coming Home in the Dark

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2021

Leaving November 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving November 4

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving November 5

The Late Bloomer

Leaving November 7

Sleepless

Leaving November 10

A Single Man

Leaving November 11

Fruitvale Station

Leaving November 14

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving November 15

Safe House

Leaving November 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving November 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving November 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving November 26

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving November 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving November 30

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.