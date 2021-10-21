TIME’s NFT Community Initiative, TIMEPieces, Announces its First-Ever Artist-in-Residence Program

Today, TIMEPieces, a recently launched web3 community initiative from TIME, announced that 12-year old NFT digital artist Nyla Hayes would serve as its first-ever “Artist-in-Residence.”

Nyla Hayes is the creator of the Long Neckie Collection, which features diverse women with elongated necks inspired by her favorite dinosaur, the Brontosaurus. She is the founder of NFT Children’s Day and was featured in the latest issue of TIME for Kids, whose cover story explored NFT’s in an age-appropriate way, and also recently featured a TIME article on Teen Artists within the NFT space.

Created to provide artists with the essentials needed to advance their careers through NFTs, TIMEPieces will select an Artist-in-Residence quarterly to develop an intimate, focused collection of art in addition to the larger initiatives featured in the Build a Better Future Genesis Collection which included 40 artists and 4,676 pieces.

These Artist-in-Residence collections will continue to allow TIME to bring art on to the blockchain that marries the artist’s signature style with a renowned TIME franchise. This extends TIME’s nearly 100-year tradition of highlighting great artists and photographers of a given era while leading the brand into new innovative spaces—in this case NFT’s and Web3.

Artists will receive the opportunity to release/drop their work to the TIMEPieces community of collectors and maintain an ongoing and direct relationship with them, engage with artistic peers and leaders in the field—both NFT and traditional—as well as reach new audiences through TIME’s global readership.

Keith A. Grossman, President, TIME stated: “Since launching Long Neckie Ladies, Nyla has inspired many individuals within the NFT community and established herself as a leader amongst the next generation of emerging artists. We are thrilled to announce her as our first Artist-in-Residence for TIMEPieces and are excited to see how she applies her talent to our brand.”

The theme for Nyla’s collection will be announced on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 and the art revealed Wednesday, November 16th on time.com/timepieces. Minting will take place on Thursday, November 17th at nft.time.com.

