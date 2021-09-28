The partnership kicks off with a new joint column by veteran business journalist S. Mitra Kalita

(Sept. 28, 2021 –New York, NY) — TIME and Charter have announced a robust content partnership around the future of work, which launches today with the first installment of a column about the modern workplace by veteran business journalist S. Mitra Kalita to appear jointly in TIME and Charter.

As part of the partnership between the two companies, beginning in November, TIME.com/charter will feature original content from Charter, bringing to TIME’s audience its unique focus on transforming workplaces through research-backed and field-tested best practices from the most dynamic organizations. In the coming weeks, the collaboration will see additional Charter coverage of the many developments impacting work, management, and careers appearing on the TIME.com platform, alongside TIME’s growing focus on and coverage of the world of business leadership, building on the brand’s recent expansion into the space with the launch of TIME Business and the first-ever TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. TIME and Charter will also coordinate deeply on joint coverage and special projects and collaborate in areas such as events and research.

“Our mission is to help shape beliefs and priorities around the future of work,” said Charter Co-founder and President Jay Lauf. “The TIME platform gives us instant reach in a highly trusted environment to accelerate our growth and ability to deliver on that mission.”

The first joint initiative for TIME and Charter is the launch of Kalita’s regular column about careers and the workplace. Kalita is co-founder of URL Media, a network of Black and brown media outlets, and a former newsroom leader at CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, and Quartz.

“There is no greater business story right now than what our workplaces will look like, from who they include to how we navigate constant uncertainty,” said Kalita, also the publisher of Epicenter-NYC, a community journalism initiative. “I’m excited to apply my own lens and questions as a startup founder to this column, and I’m elated to have the opportunity to reach broad audiences through the TIME and Charter brands.”

“Mitra has a unique and deeply insightful perspective on today’s workplace,” said TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “We’re excited to launch our partnership with Charter to jointly cover the future of work, and see Mitra’s work as an exciting first step.”

“We are excited to partner with Charter to bring more outstanding, trusted business content to our audience of nearly 10 million business decision makers,” said TIME President Keith A. Grossman. “Expanding the volume and reach of our business coverage is a key focus for us in the ongoing transformation of our brand.”

Charter Editor in Chief and CEO Kevin J. Delaney has in recent months contributed to TIME’s coverage of the empowered workforce and dashed hopes around the return-to-workplaces. He leads a team that will provide expertise in this area to TIME’s audience, which has shown a strong interest in trusted guidance, reporting and analysis on the people and ideas that are shaping the world of work.

Launched earlier this year by veterans of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Quartz, Charter provides email newsletters, toolkits, and training that equip leaders and individual changemakers to navigate the shifts in the workplace and reset their organizations to be more fair and dynamic. Charter hosted an inaugural Workplace Summit in June and will convene leaders, researchers, and thinkers on Nov. 9 and 10 to share visions for the kind of leadership that is required now and research-informed practices for achieving that.

With companies playing a broader role in society, TIME has recently expanded and invested in its business coverage, led by longtime reporter and editor John Simons, who joined TIME from the Wall Street Journal this year. The partnership with Charter follows the launch of the TIME Businessperson of the Year, the Leadership Brief newsletter and in April the inaugural list of the TIME 100 Most Influential companies, an expansion of the iconic TIME 100 franchise that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

About Charter

Charter is a media and services company designed to transform every workplace. It does this by equipping individuals and teams with research-backed tools and information to effectively create more dynamic and equitable organizations. The world of business is at an inflection point. Charter serves as a guide and vital partner to the people who want to take best advantage of this opportunity to catalyze change. Founded by former leaders of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Quartz, its offerings include an email newsletter, website, training program, events, workshops, and community.

For more information visit TIME.com and charterworks.com.

