TIME President Keith A. Grossman sent the following note to staff Wednesday.

Team,

Today, we are launching TIMEPieces, a new NFT community and initiative from TIME featuring original works by more than 40 artists.

Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 23rd, at noon ET, collectors will be able to purchase these TIMEPieces via a randomized, blind drop on nft.time.com. This drop will consist of a variety of editions totaling 4,676 pieces and will be revealed once all of them are minted. Each TIMEPiece will be priced at 0.1 ETH with the goal of attracting a wide array of collectors.

Owners of TIMEPieces will be able to connect their Digital Wallets to our site and receive unlimited access to TIME.com through TIME’s 100th Anniversary in 2023. They will also receive exclusive invites to some of our future, in-person events and access to a variety of exclusive digital experiences. We will also be offering additional opportunities to owners of multiple pieces.

TIMEPieces celebrates the work of artists, which has been a core aspect of the TIME brand for nearly 100 years.

The artists for the genesis collection of TIMEPieces come from a group organized by TIME Creative Director D.W. Pine. The group chosen to participate in TIMEPieces live on nearly every continent and use a wide variety of approaches to their work ranging from photography to illustrations to paintings and more. Nearly a quarter of them have produced covers for TIME in the past. Half have never produced a NFT. Some of the pieces are still and some are animated. All are completely original to TIME and each piece in the collection is themed around the idea of “Building a Better Future.”

Featured artists include:

Addie Wagenkhecht · Allison Dayka · Baeige · Cath Simard · Charly Palmer · Destiny Kirumira · Diana Sinclair · Drue Kataoka · Dylan Urquidi · Ed Gabel & Ian Brown · Edel Rodriguez · Emonee LaRussa · FVCKRENDER · Houda Bakkali · Isabel Samaras & Marcos Sorensen · J.N. Silva · John Knopf · John Mavroudis · Julie Pacino · Justin Aversano & Nicole Buffett · Kendall Chambers · Kenji Chai · Lethabo Huma · Marc Burckhardt · Micah Johnson · Olive Allen · Oscar Mar · Parin Heidari · Red Hong Yi · Sarah Kanu · Shana Wilson · Steve Warner · Tim O’Brien · Tyler Gordan · Victor Mosquera · Viktoria Modesta · Yvette Hammond

TIMEPieces is our latest foray into NFTs, this time with the goal of also fostering community, loyalty and rewards. While many of the NFT drops that have happened to date within the media space have focused on high-end single editions or multiple versions of collectables, the release of TIMEPieces marks the first time a major media brand has taken on a Web3 approach toward building community and using this technology as an innovative extension of our current Digital Subscription efforts.

In addition, this collection will be turned into a hardcover book available this holiday season and will also be on display at Dreamverse, the World’s First NFT Art and Music Festival, in NYC on November 4th.

A lot of incredible work went into this launch and the following people deserve recognition:

D.W. Pine, Lane Lytle, Bharat Krish, Maya Draisin, Victor Williams, Andrew Dwulet, Anthony Marin, Ashley Newsome, Eugene Shaposhnikov, Gina Matsumoto, Jeff Louden, John-Paul Pagano, Karen Werling, Sinash Shajahan, Tim Booser, Christine Lim, Yvonne Gerald, Kristin Matzen, Kiasia Truluck, Emily Alwell, Brobel Design, the Cool Cats, Farokh Sarmad and the teams at NFT Studios and Metapurse.

Thank you all! We hope you enjoy this initiative and, as we continue to evolve our brand within this space, our goal will always be to get there fast; and then to be able to open it up to others.

Sincerely,

Keith

