Watch: Global Citizen Live, a 24-Hour Worldwide Concert to Fight Global Poverty

This Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. ET, join TIME as we bring you Global Citizen Live, a worldwide, 24-hour concert aiming to defend the planet from climate change, put an end to global poverty and end the pandemic, with performances across six continents from music legends ranging from Billie Eilish to Elton John to Metallica (see a full list of performing artists here). Concerts will be held in New York City, London, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos and more.
Global Citizen Live is organized by Global Citizen, an international advocacy organization working to help people “learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions—as part of a global community committed to lasting change.”
TIME is a broadcast partner for Global Citizen Live.