Event participants Tim Cook, Sherrilyn Ifill, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced as honorees from the new 2021 TIME100 list ahead of its official launch on Sept. 15

In anticipation of the Sept. 15 debut of the 2021 TIME100, TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people, TIME will host three consecutive special episodes of TIME100 Talks, the series of virtual conversations that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world.

Airing on Sept. 10, 13 and 14 at 1PM ET on TIME.com and across TIME’s social media platforms, this series of TIME100 Talks will feature interviews with members of the new 2021 TIME100 list and alumni from the TIME100 community about resilience, innovation, and equity.

Featured guests include Apple CEO Tim Cook, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill, and Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who are each being announced as members of the 2021 TIME100 list ahead of its official reveal on Time.com on Sept. 15.

This series of TIME100 Talks will also feature principal dancer, American Ballet Theatre Misty Copeland, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés, founder of the ‘me too.’ movement Tarana Burke, with special performances by Anaïs Mitchell, Juanes and Esperanza Spalding.

“Like this year’s upcoming list of the TIME100 most influential people in the world, this special series of TIME100 Talks will spotlight essential perspectives from the TIME100 community, which includes hundreds of leaders from across the years and around the world,” said TIME editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai. “They will discuss activism, innovation, and forging progress amid the challenges of the last year.”

The TIME100 Talks events are presented by TIME100 signature partner Citi on Sept. 10 and 13 and by exclusive premier partner Cadillac on Sept. 14.

The full 2021 TIME100 list, which features surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, and exclusive photography and video packages will go live on Time.com on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and will be available on newsstands beginning on Friday, Sept. 17. For the second year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will bring the TIME100 list to life with a special television event, “TIME100” on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10PM ET on ABC, offering viewers an entertainment-filled inside look at the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, titans and innovators comprising the 2021 list.

To see the full lineup, register and watch TIME100 Talks live, visit: time.com/time100-talks/

Contact us at letters@time.com.