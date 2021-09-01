For the Second Year in a Row, ABC and TIME Studios Will Take Viewers Behind the Scenes of the Annual TIME100 List of Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons, Innovators and Titans

ABC and TIME Studios will bring the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people to life for the second year in a row with a special primetime television event, “TIME100,” airing MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, following the milestone 30th season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.” The special offers an inside look at the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, titans and innovators comprising the coveted 2021 list, along with special performances and surprises. Performers, guests and additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

“TIME100” celebrates those on the 2021 list with exclusive interviews, in-depth profiles, marquee musical performances, honorary tributes, a history of the iconic TIME100 list, plus surprise appearances from previous honorees.

“We are thrilled that ‘TIME100’ will return to ABC to celebrate this iconic franchise and historic moment of influence,” said President of TIME Studios Ian Orefice. “In a time of unprecedented challenges, the people and stories from the TIME100 list will continue to entertain, inspire and provide hope through their remarkable impact around the world.”

The full 2021 TIME100 list, which features surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, and exclusive photography and video packages, will go live on Time.com on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and will be available in print on newsstands beginning Friday, Sept. 17.

In 2020, ABC and TIME presented “TIME100” for the first time, with musical performances from Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd, alongside appearances from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani and many more.

The 2021 “TIME100” special is created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac and signature partner Citi. Leading up to the special, fans can cast their vote for the people who have had the greatest influence this year with the 2021 TIME100 Readers’ Poll here.

“TIME100” marks the latest collaboration between TIME Studios and ABC, including the two-hour documentary event “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” in April.

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; riveting dramas “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things,” “Station 19” and fall’s groundbreaking No. 1 new series, “Big Sky”; trailblazing comedy favorites “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs” and “Home Economics”; the popular Summer Fun & Games programming block, including “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Holey Moley,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; reality phenomenon “Shark Tank”; “The Bachelor” franchise; long-running hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “General Hospital,” which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; as well as two critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials. The network also boasts some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards” and the “American Music Awards.”

ABC programming can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted premium storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 98 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories. Recent projects include, Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

