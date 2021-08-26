‘March Through Time,’ a year-long educational event in Fortnite Creative inspired by TIME Studios’ groundbreaking experiential project ‘The March,’ will be available to millions of Fortnite players around the world on August 26, 2021

(New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2021) — TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, in collaboration with Epic Games’ Fortnite, has launched March Through Time, a new year-long Fortnite Creative experience to celebrate the anniversary of The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Inspired by TIME Studios’ groundbreaking immersive project The March, which brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech to virtual reality for the first time, March Through Time, was developed to introduce a new audience to this historic event and explore pivotal moments from the Civil Rights Movement.

“TIME Studios’ mission is to embrace innovative new formats to tell the world’s most impactful stories. We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever gaming experience and expand our groundbreaking The March project, which started as an immersive exhibit, into the global, educational event March Through Time in Fortnite Creative,” said president of TIME Studios Ian Orefice.

“Epic Games and Fortnite’s community creators have been instrumental in bringing this powerful content to millions of players, and we are excited to enable the next generation to explore Dr. King’s historic impact in a new way,” continued TIME Studios executive producers Tomi Omololu-Lange and Matthew O’Rourke.

Eric D. Tidwell, Esq., Managing Director & General Counsel, the King Estate said, “The King Estate is excited to partner with TIME once again on another innovative project. We continuously strive to move Dr. King from the history books and place his legacy directly into the lives of younger generations. With the advent of emerging technology, we seek to use all resources available to continue to spread his wonderful legacy of hope, peace, love, and equality. Presenting his most famous speech in such an interactive format helps us achieve that goal.”

March Through Time transports players to D.C. 63, a reimagined Washington, DC, allowing them to step into a fully immersive experience and learn first-hand the civil rights teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. like never before. In the experience, players will travel to the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where Dr. King gave his iconic speech for Civil Rights. March Through Time extends with museum-inspired points of interest and quests where players will work together with others to complete various collaborative mini-games. These activities progress players through the experience and bring to life important themes of Dr. King’s speech: we move forward when we work together.

“Fortnite Creative is a way for anyone to build fantastical new experiences and publish them to an audience of millions, all inside one of the world’s most popular destinations for social entertainment and gameplay,” said Nate Nanzer, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Epic Games. “We were honored to help TIME Studios bring such an impactful moment in the ongoing struggle for civil rights to life inside Fortnite Creative.”

The collaboration between Fortnite and TIME was developed through the project’s creative leads Tomi Omololu-Lange and Matthew O’Rourke from TIME Studios, who also serve as the lead Executive Producers for March Through Time. Ian Orefice will also serve as an Executive Producer on TIME Studios behalf, with TIME’s Bridget Wilson overseeing business development for the project. Using tools available in Fortnite Creative, the experience was built by Fortnite community creators ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A]. March Through Time was created with the support of Intellectual Properties Management, Inc. (Licensor of the Estate of Martin Luther King Jr.), which granted TIME development rights for this project.

Learn more about the March Through Time experience in Fortnite.

March Through Time is inspired by TIME’s groundbreaking immersive exhibit, The March, launched in February 2020 at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago. The exhibit was brought to life with creative and production partners JuVee Productions, Digital Domain, V.A.L.I.S.studio, and RYOT, and the support of presenting sponsor American Family Insurance. For more information and to view the digital experience of The March visit TIME’s The March website.

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted premium storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 98 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories. Recent projects include, Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

About Fortnite

Fortnite is the completely free online game where you and your friends fight to be the last one standing in Battle Royale, join forces to make your own Creative games, or catch a live show at Party Royale. Download now and jump into the action on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and Mac. Learn more at www.fortnite.com.

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check here if you would like to receive subscription offers and other promotions via email from TIME group companies. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.