The Death Toll From Haiti's Earthquake Rises Above 2,200 People

A vendor holds onto a scale as he waits for scavengers to bring him found metal pieces to weigh, at the site of a home that was destroyed by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 21, 2021.
Matias Delacroix—AP
By Associated Press
August 22, 2021 11:37 AM EDT

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation’s southwestern peninsula.

