Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman Win Gold in Women's Beach Volleyball After Beating Australia

Americans April Ross (right) and Alix Klineman celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball final match against Australia during the Tokyo Summer Olympics at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021.
Daniel Leal-Olivas–AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:38 PM EDT

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal.

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2000.

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Tom Daley Has Unveiled His Olympic Knitting Masterpiece
Next Up: Editor's Pick
How We Can Learn to Live with COVID-19 After Vaccinations
EDIT POST