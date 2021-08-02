Simone Biles and Why We All Get the 'Twisties' (Even If We Can't Fly)

Well hello! I’m so glad you’re here. A version of this article also appeared in the It’s Not Just You newsletter. Sign up to get a new edition every Saturday.

The supernova that is gymnast Simone Biles has been explaining a phenomenon called “the twisties” for we who are more earthbound creatures. It’s “not having your mind and body in sync,” she says. Not great for most people, but if you’re upsidedown and six or eight feet above the ground, that disconnection can be deadly.

On July 30th, days after upending a truckload of other people’s expectations by pulling out of her the American team’s all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health, she posted videos on Instagram revealing that she still can’t shake the twisties and she “literally can not tell up from down.”

That’s when the twisties started to sound familiar to me. Because the insidious thing about that loss of control and perspective is that once it happens, you can’t forget it. So fearing a recurrence of the twisties can perpetuate the problem. As others have put it so well: instinct is replaced by thought and thought leads to worry.

When Biles spoke about righting her emotional gyroscope as well as her corporeal gyroscope, it hit deep for so many of us. Sure, we’re not a young woman trying to fly while carrying the immeasurable weight of a million kinds of hope on her young shoulders. Some of us are just writing emails, showing up the best we can for the people that matter, and hoping to somehow hang on to our jobs and our sanity. But there’s something universally resonant about her struggle to regain her balance.

This week, Biles, a four-time gold medalist recognized as the best there ever was, shared videos of inept landings on the soft foam of a practice mat and talked about losing the joy she once had practicing this craft, how she didn’t want to keep doing these herculean feats for other people. “We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” she told reporters in Tokyo.

You could hear a little of that tone in TIME’s recent cover story about the push to get employers to treat employees with empathy, and to recognize and accommodate the effects of this brutal year on our mental and physical health. Most of us have the blessing to wrangle our grief and insecurity out of the public eye, unlike Biles who’s dealt with it all in front of us while staying airborne. Nonetheless, she’s had the courage to not only speak up for herself but also for other gymnasts, particularly Black teammates. But it had to take a toll. She tweeted, “numb is becoming a normal feeling,” following revelations that USA Gymnastics had concealed former team doctor Larry Nassar’s horrific generations-long abuse of young gymnasts, including Biles herself.

And it’s true that we can’t imagine what it’s like to have her staggering skills, and her mind and body strength, but we felt what Biles meant when she tweeted that she doubts her worth beyond her accomplishments, writing: “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

At first, we wondered how could that be? How could someone with so many unmatched talents, fans and friends as well as a profoundly generous spirit feel that way? But looking inside ourselves we know exactly how it could be. It is a very American affliction to so entwine your identity with your work that a stumble in the former feels like an earthquake for the other. And so perhaps her greatest gift to us is a reminder that the most important part of us is who we care about and who cares for us, not what we do, what we win, or how much we accrue.

