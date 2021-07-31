SAITAMA, Japan — Kevin Durant is now the leading men’s scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history.

Durant made a 3-pointer in the second quarter Saturday night against the Czech Republic to give him 337 points in his Olympic career, passing Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony scored 336 points in his four Olympics. Durant is playing for the third time.

He was the Americans’ leading scorer in both 2012 and 2016, scoring 30 points in the gold-medal game both times. He wasn’t off to a strong start in Japan but was already up to 11 points midway through the second quarter.

Durant has scored in double figures in all of his 19 appearances in the Olympics.

Durant is still a long way from the top scorers in Olympic history. Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt scored 1,093 points and Andrew Gaze of Australia had 789. Both of them appeared in five Olympics.

Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina are currently playing in their fifth and own the third and fourth spots.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.