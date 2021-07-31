Caeleb Dressel Wins 100-m Butterfly and Sets New World Record

The 100-m butterfly had been largely dominated by Michael Phelps at the Olympics since 2004. Now it’s Caeleb Dressel’s turn.

Dressel won the race at 49.45 on Saturday in Tokyo, nabbing his third gold medal of the Summer Games and breaking his own world record by .05 seconds.

Keeping to himself in a corner of the ready room before the race, Dressel didn’t sit in the chair reserved for him, choosing to stand off to the side. A self-described “loner” and “weirdo,” Dressel prefers not to talk to many people at meets, but talked to himself as he walked onto the deck to cheers from his fellow Team USA swimmers. It’s a strategy that’s worked well for him. The only swimmer who went under 50 seconds in qualifying, Dressel led from the start, holding off rising star Kristof Milak of Hungary, who won the gold in the 200-m butterfly earlier. Dressel, however, owns the 100-m distance, and popped off the blocks with one of the fastest reactions times of .60 seconds. Dressel hit the wall at 50 m in 23.0, and continued his blistering pace through the finish.

Since he’s arrived in Tokyo, Dressel has been closing in on his own world record, which he set at the 2019 world championships; he set an Olympic record in the semi finals in Tokyo and shaved 0.03 more off that time to set the new world record in the final. It’s the first world record for an American swimmer, and only the second individual world record set at this Olympics (the other was set by South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in the women’s 200-m breaststroke).

Dressel now owns the five fastest times in the event, that’s been no small feat, given that the record he broke in 2019 belonged to none other than Michael Phelps, who was the first to break the 50-second barrier at the world championships in 2009, which Phelps swam in a super suit. Dressel’s time puts him in the company of other great American swimmers in the event, from Phelps to Ian Crocker, Pablo Morales and Mark Spitz, each of whom contributed to faster and faster races that set the stage for Dressel’s impressive time.

The gold is the second individual one for Dressel, who also claimed the 100-m freestyle title in Tokyo. It’s his third gold of the Games, including his win with teammates Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple in the 4×100-m freestyle relay. Dressel has one more individual final, the 50-m freestyle, on the last day of the swimming competition in Tokyo, and may be selected to swim a few more relays as well.

Read more about the Tokyo Olympics:

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.