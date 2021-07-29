U.S. Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Tests Positive for COVID

In this June 21, 2021, file photo, Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
By Associated Press
July 29, 2021 12:56 AM EDT

American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks’ dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters).

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Caeleb Dressel Just Won His First Individual Gold in Tokyo
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The 25 Defining Works of the Black Renaissance
EDIT POST