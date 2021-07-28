Wu-Tang Album Owned by Shkreli Is Sold by U.S. Government

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli speaks to the press after the jury issued a verdict in his case at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, August 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Shkreli was found guilty on three of the eight counts involving securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By Tina Davis/Bloomberg
July 28, 2021 6:16 AM EDT

The U.S. government has sold the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” an album that had been owned by “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli.

The price and identity of the buyer is being kept secret, per terms of the sale, according to a press release Tuesday from the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “The buyer’s identity will become known in the near future,” said Peter Scoolidge, a New York-based attorney representing the anonymous album owner.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward a $7.4 million forfeiture judgment that Shkreli faces after being convicted of securities fraud for his actions at two hedge funds he ran and as the chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company

Shkreli is currently serving a 7-year prison sentence. The government seized the album after the Supreme Court denied a request to review his conviction and sentence. Shkreli paid $2 million for the album in 2015, and the government noted that the album came with a handmade nickel-silver box and a leather-bound book with lyrics and a certificate of authenticity.

It remains subject to restrictions, including duplication.

“This was the most interesting deal I have ever worked on,” Scoolidge said in a statement.

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
What Jeff Bezos' Philanthropy Tells Us About His New Priorities—and What Change They May Bring
Next Up: Editor's Pick
What America's Richest Ski Town's Handling of COVID-19 Shows
EDIT POST