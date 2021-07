Here's How Many Medals Every Country Has Won at the Tokyo Summer Olympics So Far

China lead with the most overall medals in the Tokyo Summer Olympics as of 1:00 p.m. ET on the first Monday of the Games, having secured 18 medals, including six gold. The U.S. trailed in the medal count with 14 total—including seven gold—followed closely by Japan’s 13 medals, which include eight gold.

Many of the Tokyo Olympics’ most prominent sports have already gotten well underway; rising Australian star swimmer Ariarne Titmus beat American Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-m freestyle finals, and Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee won the 10-meter synchronized diving, beating out the favored China and securing Daley his first gold medal. Nishiya Momiji also become the youngest Olympic gold medalist in Japan’s history with her win in the women’s street skateboarding event.

Here’s how many medals each country has won so far at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

People’s Republic of China, 18 medals

Gold medallist China's Chen Lijun gestures as he stands on the podium for the victory ceremony of the men's 67kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. Vincenzo Pinto—AFP via Getty Images

Gold: 6 medals

Yang Qian, Shooting, 10m Air rifle women

Li Fabin, Weight lifting, Men’s 61kg/134 lbs

Chen Lijun, Weight lifting, Men’s 67kg/147 lbs

Hou Zhihui, Weight lifting, Women’s 49kg/108 lbs

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han, Diving, Women’s synchronized 3-m springboard

Sun Yiwen, Fencing, Women’s épée individual

Silver: 5 medals

Sheng Lihao, Shooting, 10-m Air rifle men

Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen, Diving, Men’s synchronized 10-m platform

Zhang Yufei, Swimming, Women’s 100-m butterfly

Liao Qiuyun, Weight lifting, Women’s 55kg

Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen, Table Tennis, Mixed doubles

Bronze: 7 medals

Pang Wei, Shooting, 10-m Air pistol men

Jiang Ranxin, Shooting, 10-m Air pistol women

Yang Haoran, Shooting, 10-m Air rifle men

Wei Meng, Shooting, Skeet women

Li Bingjie, Swimming, Women’s 400-m freestyle

Zhao Shuai, Taekwondo, Men -68kg

Men’s Team, Gymnastics

United States, 14 medals

Gold: 7 medals

Chase Kalisz, Swimming, Men’s 400-m individual medley

Team USA, Swimming, Men’s 4×100-m freestyle relay

Will Shaner, Shooting, 10-m Air rifle men

Vincent Hancock, Shooting, Skeet men

Amber English, Shooting, Skeet women

Lee Kiefer, Fencing, Women’s foil individual

Anastasija Zolotic, Taekwondo, Women -57kg

Silver: 3 medals

Katie Ledecky, Swimming, Women’s 400-m freestyle

Jay Litherland, Swimming, Wen’s 400-m individual medley

Emma Weyant, Swimming, Women’s 400-m individual medley

Bronze: 4 medals

Kieran Smith, Swimming, Men’s 400-m freestyle

Hali Flickinger, Swimming, Women’s 400m- individual medley

Team USA, Swimming, Women’s 4×100-m freestyle relay

Jagger Eaton, Skateboarding, Men’s street

Japan, 13 medals

Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan poses with her gold medal during the Women's Street Final medal ceremony on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Patrick Smith—Getty Images

Gold: 8 medals

Naohisa Takato, Judo, Men -60 kg

Abe Hifumi, Judo, Men -66 kg

Shohei Ono, Judo, Men -73 kg

Uta Abe, Judo, Women -52 kg

Yuto Horigome, Skateboarding, Men’s street

Momiji Nishiya, Skateboarding, Women’s street

Yui Ohashi, Swimming, Women’s 400-m Individual medley

Mizutani Jun and Ito Mima, Table tennis, Mixed doubles

Silver: 2 medals

Funa Tonaki, Judo, Women -48 kg

Men’s Team, Gymnastics

Bronze: 3 medals

Tsukasa Yoshida, Judo, Women -57 kg

Funa Nakayama, Skateboarding, Women’s street

Men’s Team, Archery

Russian Olympic Committee, 12 medals

David Belyavskiy, Nikita Nagornyy, Artur Dalaloyan and Denis Abliazin of Team ROC pose with the gold medal after winning the Men's Team Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jamie Squire—Getty Images

Gold: 4 medals

Sofia Pozdniakova, Fencing, Women’s sabre individual

Vitalina Batsarashkina, Shooting, 100m Air pistol women

Maksim Khramtcov, Taekwondo, Men -80kg

Men’s Team, Gymnastics

Silver: 5 medals

Inna Deriglazova, Fencing, Women’s foil individual

Sofya Velikaya, Fencing, Women’s sabre individual

Anastasiia Galashina, Shooting, 10m Air rifle women

Tatiana Minin, Taekwondo, Women -57kg

Women’s Team, Archery

Bronze: 3 medals

Larisa Korobeynikova, Fencing, Women’s foil individual

Wikhail Artamonov, Taekwondo, Men -58kg

Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev, Diving, Men’s synchronized 10-m platform

Italy, 9 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Vito Dell’aquila, Taekwondo, Men -58kg

Silver: 4 medals

Daniele Garozzo, Fencing, Men’s foil individual

Luigi Samele, Fencing, Men’s sabre individual

Team Italy, Swimming, Men’s 4×100-m freestyle relay

Diana Bacosi, Shooting, Skeet women

Bronze: 4 medals

Nicolo MartinenghI, Swimming, Men’s 100-m breaststroke

Elisa Longo Borghini, Cycling, Women’s road race

Odette Giuffrida, Judo, Women -52kg

Mirko Zanni, Weight lifting, Men’s 67kg

Great Britain, 7 medals

Gold: 3 medals

Tom Pidcock, Cycling, Men’s Cross country

Tom Daley and Matty Lee, Diving, Men’s synchronized 10-m platform

Adam Peaty, Swimming, Men 100-m breaststroke

Silver: 3 medals

Bradly Sinden, Taekwondo, Win -68kg

Lauren Williams, Taekwondo, Women -67kg

Alex Yee, Triathlon, Men’s individual

Bronze: 1 medal

Chelsie Giles, Judo, Women -52kg

South Korea, 7 medals

Gold: 3 medals

Men’s Team, Archery

Women’s Team, Archery

Mixed Team, Archery

Bronze: 4 medals

An Baul, Judo, Men -66kg

An Chang-Rim, Judo, Men -73kg

Kim Jung-Hwan, Fencing, Men’s sabre individual

Jang Jun, Taekwondo, Men -58kg

Australia, 6 medals

Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia waves during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the Women's 400-m freestyle final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Abbie Parr—Getty Images

Gold: 2 medals

Ariarne Titmus, Swimming, Women’s 400-m freestyle

Team Australia, Swimming, Women’s 4×100-m freestyle relay

Silver: 1 medal

Jack McLoughlin, Swimming, Men’s 400-m freestyle

Bronze: 3 medals

Emma McKeon, Swimming, Women’s 100-m butterfly

Brendon Smith, Swimming, Men’s 400-m individual medley

Team Australia, Swimming, Men’s 4×100-m freestyle relay

France, 5 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Romain Cannone, Fencing, Men’s épée individual

Silver: 2 medals

Amandine Buchard Nordmeyer, Judo, Women -52 kg

Sarah-Leonie Cysique, Judo, Women -57 kg

Bronze: 2 medals

Luka Mkheidze, Judo, Men -60 kg

Manon Brunet, Fencing, Women’s sabre individual

Canada, 4 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Maggie MacNeil, Swimming, Women’s 100-m butterfly

Silver: 2 medals

Team Canada, Swimming, Women’s 4×100-m freestyle relay

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu, Diving, Women’s synchronized 3-m springboard

Bronze: 1 medal

Jessica Klimkait, Judo, Women -57 kg

Taiwan, 4 medals

Silver: 2 medals

Men’s Team, Archery

Yang Yung Wei, Judo, Men -60kg

Bronze: 2 medals

Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I-Ching, Table Tennis, Mixed doubles

Lo Chia-Ling, Taekwondo, Women -57kg

Netherlands, 3 medals

Silver: 3 medals

Mixed Team Netherlands, Archery

Annemiek van Vleuten, Cycling, Women’s road race

Arno Kamminga, Swimming, Men’s 100-m breaststroke

Brazil, 3 medals

Silver: 2 medals

Kelvin Hoefler, Skateboarding, Men’s street

Rayssa Leal, Skateboarding, Women’s street

Bronze: 1 medal

Daniel Cargnin, Judo, Men -66kg

Germany, 3 medals

Bronze: 3 medals

Germany’s Women’s Team, Archery

Sideris Tasiadis, Canoe, Kayak, Men’s canoe

Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel, Diving, Women’s synchronized 3-m springboard

Kazakhstan, 3 medals

Bronze: 3 medals

Igor Son, Weight lifting, Men’s 61kg

Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Weight lifting, Women’s 55kg

Yeldos Smetov, Judo, Men -60kg

Kosovo, 2 medals

Gold: 2 medals

Distria Krasniq, Judo, Women -48kg

Nora Gjakova, Judo, Women -57kg

Hungary, 2 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Aron Szilagyi, Fencing, Men’s sabre individual

Silver: 1 medal

Gergely Siklosi, Fencing, Men’s épée individual

Tunisia, 2 medals

Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia during the medals ceremony of the 400-m freestyle final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jean Catuffe—Getty Images

Gold: 1 medal

Ahmed Hafnaoui, Swimming, Men’s 400-m freestyle

Silver: 1 medal

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Taekwondo, Men -58kg

Croatia, 2 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Matea Jelic, Taekwondo, Women -67kg

Bronze: 1 medal

Toni Kanaet, Taekwondo, Ken -80kg

Slovenia, 2 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Benjamin Savsek, Canoe, Men’s canoe

Bronze: 1 medal

Tadej Pogacar, Cycling, Men’s road race

Georgia, 2 medals

Silver: 2 medals

Vazha Margvelashvili, Judo, Men -66kg

Lasha Shavdatuashvili, Judo, Men -73kg

Czech Republic, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Lukas Rohan, Canoe Slalom, Men’s canoe

Bronze: 1 medal

Alexander Choupenitch, Fencing, Men’s foil individual

Indonesia, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Eko Yuli Irawan, Weight lifting, Men’s 61kg

Bronze: 1 medal

Windy Cantika Aisah, Weight lifting, Women’s 49kg

Serbia, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Damir Mikec, Shooting, 10m Air pistol men

Bronze: 1 medal

Tijana Bogdanovic, Taekwondo, Women -49kg

Spain, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Taekwondo, Women -49kg

Bronze: 1 medal

David Valero, Cycling, Men’s cross country

Switzerland, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Mathias Fluckiger, Cycling mountain bike, Men’s cross country

Bronze: 1 medal

Nina Christen, Shooting, 10m Air rifle women

Egypt, 2 medals

Bronze: 2 medals

Seif Eissa, Taekwondo, Men -80kg

Hedaya Malak Wahba, Taekwondo, Women -67kg

Mongolia, 2 medals

Bronze: 2 medals

Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir, Judo, Men -73kg

Urantsetseg Munkhbart, Judo, Women -48kg

Turkey, 2 medals

Bronze: 2 medals

Hakan Recber, Taekwondo, Men -68kg

Hatice Kübra Ilgün, Taekwondo, Women -57kg

Ukraine, 2 medals

Bronze: 2 medals

Igor Reizlin, Fencing, Men’s épée individual

Daria Bilodid, Judo, Women -48 kg

Austria, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Anna Kiesenhofer, Cycling road, Women’s road race

Ecuador, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Richard Carapaz, Cycling road, Men’s road race

Hong Kong, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Cheung Ka Long, Fencing, Men’s foil individual

Iran, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Javad Foroughi, Shooting, 10m Air pistol men

Norway, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Kristian Blummenfelt, Triathlon, Men’s individual

Philippines, 1 medal

Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of Team Philippines poses with the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Weightlifting - Women's 55kg Group A on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Chris Graythen—Getty Images

Gold: 1 medal

Hidilyn Diaz, Weight lifting, Women’s 55kg

Thailand, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Panipak Wongphatthanaki, Taekwondo, Women -49kg

Uzbekistan, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Ulugbek Rashitov, Taekwondo, Men -68kg

Belgium, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Wout van Aert, Cycling road, Men’s road race

Bulgaria, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Antoaneta Kostadinova, Shooting, 10-m Air pistol women

Colombia, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Luis Mosquera, Weight lifting, Men’s 67kg

Denmark, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Jesper Hansen, Shooting, Skeet men

India, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Mirabai Chanu Saikho, Weight lifting, Women’s 49kg

Jordan, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Saleh Elsharabaty, Taekwondo, Men’s -80kg

Romania, 1 medal

Silver: 1 medal

Ana Maria Popescu, Fencing, Women’s épée individual

Estonia, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Katrina Lehis, Fencing, Women’s épée individual

Israel, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Avishag Semberg, Taekwondo, Women -49kg

Ivory Coast, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Ruth Gbagbi, Taekwondo, Women -67kg

Kuwait, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Abdullah Alrashidi, Shooting, Skeet men

Mexico, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Mixed Team, Archery

New Zealand, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Hayden Wilde, Triathlon, Men’s individual

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.