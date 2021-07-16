Submissions Open Now Through Aug. 31, at NickKidoftheYear.com

Daytime Emmy® Nominated Kid of the Year TV Special, Executive Produced by Trevor Noah and Produced by TIME Studios, Set to Air on Nickelodeon in Early 2022

TIME, TIME for Kids and Nickelodeon today announced that the search has begun for the second annual Kid of the Year, a multiplatform honor recognizing extraordinary young leaders who are making amazing and admirable contributions in a range of fields, including social justice, science, education and more. The Daytime Emmy® Award-nominated Kid of the Year TV special, produced by TIME Studios, will return on Nickelodeon in early 2022 to spotlight the top finalists from the search.

Nickelodeon’s TV special–executive produced by Trevor Noah (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), who also served as host last year–will highlight five honorees, with one outstanding kid ultimately being recognized as the TIME Kid of the Year, and featured on the cover of TIME and in additional coverage in TIME For Kids.

Now through Aug. 31, parents, teachers and friends can nominate a kid (aged 8-16) who is creating, standing up and helping to make the world a better place. Each of the finalists will receive funds to further their respective causes and serve as a TIME For Kids Kid Reporter, with exclusive access to a Nickelodeon event. For official submission rules and additional information about the initiative, visit NickKidoftheYear.com.

Following a nationwide search, last year’s initiative saw over 5,000 submissions, with 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao, who uses technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying, chosen as TIME’s 2020 Kid of the Year. Finalists included Rebekah Bruesehoff, a transgender activist working with LGBTQ youth, Hannah Jackson, a criminal justice reform advocate, Jordan Reeves, an advocate for those with physical disabilities, and Elijah Lee, a child abuse and social justice activist.

“The Kid of the Year recognition has helped me amplify my voice and gave me a global platform to share the need for innovation,” says Rao. “The entire process of selecting the honorees highlighted optimism, kindness, positivity, and shared the work of our generation. Each of us has different talents and we try to light up the community with whatever we can, and Kid of the Year showcases that talent and our ability to make a difference no matter how small it is.”

The Kid of the Year TV special will also feature stars from entertainment, sports and pop culture surprising the honorees. Last year’s show saw celebrities including Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Dixie D’Amelio, Billie Eilish, Rob Gronkowski, Neil Patrick Harris, Ken Jeong, Angelina Jolie and Chloe Kim joining the celebration.

Last year’s special, which aired in December 2020, was nominated for a Daytime Emmy® Award in the category of Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special. The special also received a second nomination in the category of Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement.

The Kid of the Year TV special is a co-production of TIME Studios, Day Zero Productions, Mainstay Entertainment and Nickelodeon. Executive Producers include Ian Orefice, Mike Beck and Maria Perez-Brown (TIME Studios), Andrea Delbanco (TIME For Kids), Trevor Noah and Haroon Saleem (Day Zero Productions), Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin (Mainstay Entertainment) and Ashley Kaplan, Paul J Medford and Luke Wahl (Nickelodeon).

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

About TIME Studios

TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted storytelling. With technical innovation and world class production value, TIME Studios aims to affect communities and the world at large with ideas that matter. Utilizing existing properties from TIME, one of the world’s most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, as well as partnering with inspirational creatives, TIME Studios creates impactful content with the intent to move the world forward. Recent projects include John Lewis: Big Trouble, Big Vape, Right to Offend, Ricky Powell: The Individualist, Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Black Gold and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

TIME Contacts:

Kristin Matzen, kristin.matzen@time.com

Nickelodeon Contacts:

Lilah Kojoori, lilah.kojoori@nick.com

Scott Mayer, scott.mayer@nick.com

