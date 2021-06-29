Feds Are Fed-Up with Trump-Era Meddling

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

It’s not easy being a Fed.

Federal workers are punching bags for both political parties. In recent decades, “Waste, Fraud and Abuse” has become shorthand for political leaders, including Presidents, to scapegoat the career corps of the federal workers—some 6% of the entire U.S. workforce—as a bunch of louses who can’t get its act together. The trope doesn’t do much for those workers’ morale, even before former President Donald Trump meddled in so many agencies and the pandemic put unprecedented pressure on government workers to meet presidential whims.

So good-government nerds like me were waiting to see just what an annual report on the federal workforce told us about how the Feds thought of their jobs as they navigated the pandemic, an unprecedented election, and the end of Trump’s presidency. The findings of the study from the non-partisan, non-profit Partnership for Public Service conducted by the Boston Consulting Group offer an interesting, if somewhat predictable, thesis about workers between September and November of last year: if you were a Fed, the more Trump knew about your office, the less happy you were to show up for work.

Of the big federal agencies, Homeland Security posted the lowest worker-happiness numbers, alongside Justice and State—all key spokes of Trump’s agenda-setting Cabinet. Also up there? The Social Security Administration, Department of Agriculture and Interior. All were below the average happiness quotient spread across the whole of government.

In the mid-sized corners of government, the most unhappy agency was the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the American newsroom best known for running the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe broadcast networks. Trump’s open interference in the agency—and his mandate to make America look good abroad—made this a particularly miserable place to work. At the tiniest of government ports, it was again much of the same. If Trump knew you existed or if you had to carry out his orders, job satisfaction was probably pretty low. The Office of Management and Budget ranked the worst place on last year’s list, followed by the Corporation for National and Community Service and the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Some of the most content corners of the federal government, on the other hand, right now are the Intelligence Community, the Office of Special Counsel, the Government Accountability Office and the Congressional Budget Office. Oversight, at least, has evidently been rewarding for the last few years.

So why should anyone outside of government care that workers at several major agencies are reporting to have widespread job dissatisfaction? Unhappy workers do shoddy work. That breeds inefficiencies and the very “waste, fraud and abuse” that lawmakers bemoan to no end. Ultimately, taxpayers foot the bill for this vicious cycle. And if the last 18 months has taught us nothing, it should be that when Americans need their government to work in order to do big things. It’s probably best to have a federal workforce that isn’t completely demoralized and looking at LinkedIn for their next gig.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Get our Politics Newsletter. The headlines out of Washington never seem to slow. Subscribe to The D.C. Brief to make sense of what matters most. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Philip Elliott at philip.elliott@time.com.