TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff Friday.

Dear all,

I’m happy to let you know that TIME Studios, in partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions and Mainstay Entertainment, has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for 2020’s TIME Kid of the Year special on Nickelodeon in the category of Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special. The special also received a second nomination in the category of Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement.

This marks TIME’s first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination, and the seventh nomination for TIME in the last five years. This is a testament to our ongoing transformation, and to the growth of TIME Studios through the phenomenal work of the Studios team supported by so many people throughout our organization.

Special congratulations to Ian Orefice, Rebecca Gitlitz, Mike Beck, Jeff Smith, Andrea Delbanco, Alexa Conway, Javon Stephenson and Emma Barker who led TIME’s work on the project. And of course to our partners Trevor Noah and Haroon Saleem (Day Zero Productions), Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin (Mainstay Entertainment) and Stacey Carr, Paul Medford and Rob Bagshaw (Nickelodeon).

The TIME Kid of the Year franchise is a powerful reminder of the impact our brand has around the world, and our ability to make a positive difference. As Trevor Noah said when the project first kicked off, “Today’s kids want to actively make the world a better place and we should do everything we can to help. That’s the goal of this show. So, let’s take those first steps on the path to positive change together and shine a light on the good.”

A cutdown of the nominated special can be viewed on Nickelodeon’s YouTube page.

TIME’s reporting and the video for Kid of the Year can be viewed here.

Congratulations again to everyone involved on this project and on its well-deserved Emmy recognition.

Best,

Edward

