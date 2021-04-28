Justice Department Charges 3 Men with Federal Hate Crimes in Death of Ahmaud Arbery

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, stands with a painting of her son during a candlelight vigil in his honor at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2021. The event marked the fist anniversary of his death.
Michael Holahan—The Augusta Chronicle/AP
By MICHAEL BALSAMO / AP
April 28, 2021

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.

The criminal case charging the three men in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department. It comes as federal officials have moved quickly to open sweeping investigations into troubled police departments as civil rights takes center stage among the department’s priorities.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, are all charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

