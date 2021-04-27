Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin filed a protest against NASA’s decision to award Elon Musk’s SpaceX a $2.9 billion award to develop a human-lander system to return astronauts to the moon.

Blue Origin called on the U.S. Government Accountability Office to stay NASA’s deal with SpaceX and correct “errors” in the procurement process, according to the protest. Absent those problems, Blue Origin claimed that NASA would also have selected its proposal, which was submitted by a team that included Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Draper, an engineering and avionics firm.

“NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute,” Blue Origin said Monday in a statement accompanying the challenge to NASA’s decision. “Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America’s return to the moon.”

The protest opens a new front in a fight over government contracts as Blue Origin races to catch up to Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which is already a close NASA partner. The Blue Origin-led team bid $5.99 billion compared with $2.91 billion for SpaceX, based on NASA’s evaluation of the proposals, Bezos’s rocket maker said in the protest. The final award, for a landing demonstration without crew and another one carrying astronauts, totaled $2.89 billion.

Blue Origin said the decision by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration risks the nation’s return to the moon because of its reliance on a single provider. That puts NASA at the mercy of SpaceX’s ability to figure out how to fly its Starship and Super Heavy booster despite the complexity found in the company’s approach, Blue Origin said.

NASA declined to comment due to pending litigation. A representative for SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get our Space Newsletter. Sign up to receive the week's news in space. Please enter a valid email address. * The request timed out and you did not successfully sign up. Please attempt to sign up again. Sign Up Now An unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.