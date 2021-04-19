Today, TIME will begin accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for digital subscriptions through a new partnership with Crypto.com.

Subscribers who elect to pay with cryptocurrency will receive unlimited access to content across Time.com for 18 months with their one-time purchase, as well as subscriber-only events and offerings. Currently, purchasing a subscription through cryptocurrency is only available in the U.S. and Canada, with global access to roll out in the next several months.

In support of the partnership, Crypto.com will offer Pay Rewards of up to 10% back for subscribers who elect to pay using CRO, the Crypto.org Coin.

“As TIME continues to innovate and find new ways to build upon our existing community of 2.3 million subscribers, we are proud to offer this new payment option through our partnership with Crypto.com,” TIME President Keith Grossman said.

“We are thrilled to offer cryptocurrency as a payment option for our digital subscribers for the first time,” said TIME Chief Technology Officer Bharat Krish. “TIME’s rapid digital transformation on behalf of our community is the result of our commitment to embracing new technologies and working closely with innovative companies like Crypto.com to bring our ideas to fruition.”

“We feel very fortunate to partner with TIME,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, “Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency and together with TIME we’ve just taken a major step forward towards reaching our goal.”

This announcement follows TIME’s recent expansion into the cryptocurrency space. In March, TIME offered an exclusive series of three TIME covers as non-fungible tokens at auction, including one of the most iconic covers in TIME’s 98-year history, and the first-ever cover designed exclusively as a NFT.

For more information and to subscribe, visit: time.com/HODL.

Contact us at letters@time.com.