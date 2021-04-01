In Chicago, Police Shooting Victim Confirmed as 13-Year-Old Child

(CHICAGO) — A 13-year-old fatally shot this week by Chicago police in what the department called an “armed confrontation” was identified Thursday. Adam Toledo, of Chicago, died of a gunshot wound to his chest early Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Police said officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly after 2 a.m. after ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire in the area.
Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot” and the officers began chasing him, department spokesman Tom Ahern said. The officers chased the person into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School, where one officer shot him in the chest. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.
Police said the other person who ran from police officers was arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting and the officer or officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in police shootings. In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, COPA confirmed the details provided by the police department. It also said the shooting was captured by a police body camera but that COPA is prohibited by law from releasing the video “absent the issuance of a court order” because the person who was shot was a minor.
In statement issued Thursday offering his condolences to Adam Toledo’s family, Police Superintendent David Brown, whose department has struggled to regain public trust in many Chicago neighborhoods said the department was “adamantly” calling for the release of the body camera video.
“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week.”