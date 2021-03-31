Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in April 2021

THEM, a new series following a Black family that moves to Los Angeles in the 1950s, promises to thrill audiences in April 2021 when it lands on Amazon Prime Video. Also coming to the streaming platform in April is Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL seeking to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife when he stumbles on an international conspiracy.

A collection of classic and beloved comedies are also streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021, including My Cousin Vinny, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in April 2021

Available April 9

THEM

Available April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

Available April 1

A Hologram For The King

Anna Karenina

Art of Falling in Love

A Simple Plan

Because I Said So

Bob Roberts

Brüno

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Chato’s Land

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cohen And Tate

Devil In A Blue Dress

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Evan Almighty

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Frankie & Alice

Girl With A Pearl Earring

Gunfighters Of Abilene

Hancock

Head Of State

How To Train Your Dragon

Inception

Johnny English

Lady In A Cage

Larry Crowne

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Lords Of Dogtown

Love in Harmony Valley

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea Goes To Jail

Mad Max

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Men Of Honor Milk

Minority Report

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

Motel Hell

My Cousin Vinny

New In Town

Open Range

Platoon

Shaft

Shooter

Sleeping With The Enemy

Smiley Face Killers

So I Married An Axe Murderer

That Thing You Do!

The Abyss

The Dead Zone

The Devil’s Double

The Gift

The Happening

The Hunting Party

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Pawnbroker

The Program

The Replacement Killers

The Skull

The Sum Of All Fears

Untraceable

Valerie

Waiting To Exhale

What About Bob?

Available April 2

Unhinged

Available April 3

Blair Witch

April 7

Girl From Monaco

High-Rise

Pulse

Ragnarok

The Answer Man

The Priest

Trollhunter

Available April 12

Paranormal Activity 4

Spontaneous

Available April 14

Burden

Cézanne Et Moi

Terror’s Advocate

Available April 16

Somewhere

Wander

Available April 21

Merantau

Muay Thai Giant

The Hero Of Color City

Venus And Serena

April 26

The Artist

April 28

Arrival

Barry Munday

Harlem Aria

Kiltro

The Commune

The Warlords

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

Available April 1

Aber Bergen: season 1

After the First 48: season 1

Anne+: season 1

Couples Therapy: season 1

Creepshow: season 1

Engine Masters: season 1

Garfield & Friends: season 1

Ice Road Truckers: season 1

Jacqueline and Jilly: season 1

Keeping Faith: season 1

Rectify: season 1

Survivor’s Remorse: seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: season 1

The Restaurant: season 1

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.