Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in April 2021

THEM, a new series following a Black family that moves to Los Angeles in the 1950s, promises to thrill audiences in April 2021 when it lands on Amazon Prime Video. Also coming to the streaming platform in April is Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL seeking to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife when he stumbles on an international conspiracy.
A collection of classic and beloved comedies are also streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021, including My Cousin Vinny, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in April 2021
Available April 9
THEM
Available April 30
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021
Available April 1
A Hologram For The King
Anna Karenina
Art of Falling in Love
A Simple Plan
Because I Said So
Bob Roberts
Brüno
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Chato’s Land
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cohen And Tate
Devil In A Blue Dress
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Evan Almighty
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Frankie & Alice
Girl With A Pearl Earring
Gunfighters Of Abilene
Hancock
Head Of State
How To Train Your Dragon
Inception
Johnny English
Lady In A Cage
Larry Crowne
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Lords Of Dogtown
Love in Harmony Valley
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea Goes To Jail
Mad Max
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Men Of Honor Milk
Minority Report
Monster’s Ball
Moonrise Kingdom
Motel Hell
My Cousin Vinny
New In Town
Open Range
Platoon
Shaft
Shooter
Sleeping With The Enemy
Smiley Face Killers
So I Married An Axe Murderer
That Thing You Do!
The Abyss
The Dead Zone
The Devil’s Double
The Gift
The Happening
The Hunting Party
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Pawnbroker
The Program
The Replacement Killers
The Skull
The Sum Of All Fears
Untraceable
Valerie
Waiting To Exhale
What About Bob?
Available April 2
Unhinged
Available April 3
Blair Witch
April 7
Girl From Monaco
High-Rise
Pulse
Ragnarok
The Answer Man
The Priest
Trollhunter
Available April 12
Paranormal Activity 4
Spontaneous
Available April 14
Burden
Cézanne Et Moi
Terror’s Advocate
Available April 16
Somewhere
Wander
Available April 21
Merantau
Muay Thai Giant
The Hero Of Color City
Venus And Serena
April 26
The Artist
April 28
Arrival
Barry Munday
Harlem Aria
Kiltro
The Commune
The Warlords
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021
Available April 1
Aber Bergen: season 1
After the First 48: season 1
Anne+: season 1
Couples Therapy: season 1
Creepshow: season 1
Engine Masters: season 1
Garfield & Friends: season 1
Ice Road Truckers: season 1
Jacqueline and Jilly: season 1
Keeping Faith: season 1
Rectify: season 1
Survivor’s Remorse: seasons 1-4
The Adventures of Napkin Man: season 1
The Restaurant: season 1