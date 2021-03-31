Documentary lovers have plenty to peruse in titles coming to Netflix in April 2021, from Worn Stories, a series featuring the stories of people’s most meaningful items of clothing, to a new David Attenborough series, Life in Color With David Attenborough, that looks at the relationships different animals have to color.

Fictional stories are also coming to the streaming service in April, including Thunder Force, which sees Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer playing reunited childhood best friends in an action movie, the series Why Are You Like This, which follows three twenty-somethings in Melbourne, and the horror movie Things Seen & Heard, which delves into the dark secrets that emerge after a couple moves to a small town from Manhattan.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2021

Available April 1

Magical Andes: season 2

Prank Encounters: season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Worn Stories

Available April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

Available April 5

Family Reunion: Part 3

Available April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Available April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

Available April 8

The Way of the Househusband

Available April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

Available April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Available April 13

Mighty Express: season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Available April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle: season 2

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

Available April 15

Ride or Die

Available April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Why Are You Like This

Available April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: season 2

Available April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: season 2

Available April 21

Zero

Available April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

Available April 23

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

Available April 27

Go! Go! Cory Carson: season 4

Available April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Available April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

Available April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2021

Available April 1

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Available April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

Available April 4

What Lies Below

Available April 5

Coded Bias

Available April 10

The Stand-In

Available April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Available April 12

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: seasons 1-4

Available April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: season 1

Available April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Available April 16

Crimson Peak

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Available April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: season 3

Available April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Available April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2021

Leaving April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving April 4

Backfire

Leaving April 11

Time Trap

Leaving April 12

Married at First Sight: season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: season 1

Leaving April 13

Antidote

Leaving April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving April 20

The Last Resort

Leaving April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: seasons 1-3

Leaving April 22

Liv and Maddie: seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24

Django Unchained

Leaving April 26

The Sapphires

Leaving April 27

The Car

Doom

Leaving April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

