AstraZeneca Says U.S. Trial Data Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine to Be 79% Effective

A covid-19 vaccine kit from AstraZeneca seen on March 20, 2021 in Naples, Italy.
March 22, 2021 3:56 AM EDT

LONDON — AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79% effective.

The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. The results were announced Monday.

The early findings from the U.S. study are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration. An FDA advisory committee will publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries worldwide, scientists have been awaiting results of the U.S. study in hopes it will clear up some of the confusion about just how well the shots really work.

